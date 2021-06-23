OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,923,000 after purchasing an additional 62,306 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 404,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,943,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after acquiring an additional 64,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.11 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

