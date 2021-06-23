Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at CIBC

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.61.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

TSE:OR traded down C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 128,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,470. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.39 and a 52 week high of C$18.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5400001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,343.57.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.