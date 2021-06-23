Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.78 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-5.150 EPS.

NYSE:OXM opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,996.00 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

OXM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.17.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

