Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,091 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Packaging Co. of America worth $16,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 142,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $135.32 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.