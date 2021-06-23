Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,365 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 427,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,802,000 after buying an additional 206,046 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 52,298 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $229.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

