Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 26,818 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 20,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.16. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.83.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

