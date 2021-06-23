Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 700.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,637 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,212,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $406.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.17.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.48 million. Research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

