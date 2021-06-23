Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,202 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.8% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after acquiring an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Welltower by 7.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Welltower by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.41.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $83.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

