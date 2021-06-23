Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,412 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at $4,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

PKI opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.37. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.23 and a 52-week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

