Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $104.83 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

