Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

PGRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.46.

Shares of PGRE opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 51,078 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at $719,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 149.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,409,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,421 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 125,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

