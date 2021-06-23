Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) PT Raised to $28.00 at HC Wainwright

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 299.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

PRTK opened at $7.01 on Monday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $73,341.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,134.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,107 shares of company stock valued at $573,338 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

