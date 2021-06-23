Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$38.53. Parkland shares last traded at C$38.17, with a volume of 287,298 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKI. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.73.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.69.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Parkland (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

