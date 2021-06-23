Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GFTU. Shore Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grafton Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,038.33 ($13.57).

LON GFTU opened at GBX 1,193 ($15.59) on Tuesday. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 612 ($8.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,278 ($16.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,160.30. The stock has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30.

In related news, insider Gavin Slark sold 22,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($16.28), for a total transaction of £278,206.88 ($363,479.07). Also, insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total value of £29,875 ($39,031.88). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,828 shares of company stock valued at $246,448,188.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

