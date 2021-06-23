Peercoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.09 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $21.09 million and $30,164.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000203 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,993,376 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

