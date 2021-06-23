Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEGA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,733. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.6% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $138.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -261.04 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

