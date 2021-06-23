Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,710 Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.06% of Global X Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COPX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of COPX stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

