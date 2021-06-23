Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,850 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,675,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,051 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2,019.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 175,060 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 690,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 118,335 shares during the period.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Shares of PPT stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.70. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $5.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.