Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,553,000 after buying an additional 90,576 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

