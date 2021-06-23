Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 2,550 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 20.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after purchasing an additional 377,426 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

