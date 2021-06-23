Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 500 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 724.8% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $3,152,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 35.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,145,000 after purchasing an additional 489,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JD.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,468,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,515,000 after purchasing an additional 137,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in JD.com by 76.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 928,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,312,000 after purchasing an additional 403,635 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD stock opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

