Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,772,000 after buying an additional 2,577,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308,777 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,413,000 after purchasing an additional 898,245 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

In related news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 263.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 2.24.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.