Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,809 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Option Care Health worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,362. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 429.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

