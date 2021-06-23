Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 388,160 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,353,000. PDC Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of PDC Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDCE traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.53. 6,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

