Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPRT. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,708,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,436,000 after buying an additional 1,953,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,629,000 after buying an additional 1,835,815 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,382,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,160,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.46. 6,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,900. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 218.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.