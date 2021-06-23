Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 15,307 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,307 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group makes up about 1.1% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of Nexstar Media Group worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,992,000 after buying an additional 158,263 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after buying an additional 339,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after buying an additional 303,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.10 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $290,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,716,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,717 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.