Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 3,762.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613,501 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of Greenlane worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 1st quarter worth about $2,060,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Greenlane by 42.3% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 386,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 7.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $355.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.56.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,381.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $85,301.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,447.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,033 shares of company stock valued at $906,777 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNLN shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

