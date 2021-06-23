Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ultra Clean worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCTT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

UCTT opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.91. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,490 shares of company stock worth $2,087,185. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

