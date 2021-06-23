Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 405.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,519,000 after buying an additional 664,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,338 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,934,000 after acquiring an additional 285,567 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,990 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,762,000 after purchasing an additional 537,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.15.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.