Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 45.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair stock opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.77. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on PNR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

