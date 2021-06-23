PEPS Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $87.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 23rd. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $181,874.93 and approximately $87.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00023319 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00141391 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,483,136 coins and its circulating supply is 45,242,965 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.