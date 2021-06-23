Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Declares $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend by 12.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 78.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $100.95. The company has a market cap of $155.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.