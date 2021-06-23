Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $191 million-194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.58 million.

Shares of PHR opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.68.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,738. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

