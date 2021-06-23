Pier Capital LLC Acquires 150,940 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,940 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Myovant Sciences worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,893,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,815,000 after buying an additional 1,134,832 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after buying an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $42,191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 775,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. 2,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,077. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.88.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

MYOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $202,250.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 135,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,755.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,725 shares of company stock worth $790,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

