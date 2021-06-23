Pier Capital LLC Has $13.16 Million Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,412 shares during the quarter. Exponent accounts for about 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at about $665,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,345,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Exponent by 63.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 52.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 165,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 56,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,008. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.17. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

