Pierre Alexandre Sells 114,000 Shares of Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) Stock

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) Director Pierre Alexandre sold 114,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,700.

OGD opened at C$1.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.14. Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$39.24 million and a PE ratio of 26.50.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

