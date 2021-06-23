Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 151,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 106,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 91.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,811,000 after acquiring an additional 64,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

