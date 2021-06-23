Piper Sandler Weighs in on Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million.

REGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $64.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,020,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794 over the last three months. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

