Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading Up 4.4%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 4,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,353,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBI shares. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -431.78 and a beta of 2.71.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 85,854 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 389,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 81,291 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.