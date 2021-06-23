PIXEL (PXL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $60.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $17.48 million and approximately $60.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 66.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,587.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.77 or 0.01410848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.00381930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00053431 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003599 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.