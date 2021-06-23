Pizza Trading Down 27.1% Over Last Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $1.49 million and $3,287.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pizza has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.82 or 0.01402503 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013794 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

