PlotX (PLOT) Price Hits $0.0762

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. PlotX has a market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $719,056.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0762 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlotX has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.25 or 0.00624198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00078594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039829 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

