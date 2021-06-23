Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Issues Earnings Results

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Plug Power stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.82. 815,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,123,891. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

