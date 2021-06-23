Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.53. The company had a trading volume of 757,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,123,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $75.49.

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

