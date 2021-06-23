Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.82. 815,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,123,891. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Plug Power has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $75.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.94.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

