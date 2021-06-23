Po.et (POE) Price Down 38.1% Over Last Week

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last week, Po.et has traded down 38.1% against the dollar. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $293,947.29 and approximately $854.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The official website for Po.et is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

