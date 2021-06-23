Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 899,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $120,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $3,175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Polaris by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 41,674 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $133.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

