Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

AUCOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Polymetal International stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.28. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

