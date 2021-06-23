Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 275.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Pool by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after buying an additional 239,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pool by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,342,000 after acquiring an additional 99,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in Pool by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 424,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,983,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POOL opened at $459.76 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $256.85 and a one year high of $464.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $426.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.29.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

