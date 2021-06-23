PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

NYSE PPG opened at $171.51 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $100.14 and a one year high of $182.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

